Is the Houston Texans' starting quarterback job C.J. Stroud’s to lose?
By Brett Hawn
Since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the excitement surrounding young signal caller C.J. Stroud has been at the forefront of many conversations. With so much excitement you would think the ongoing competition for the starting quarterback job is already decided, but that is still not the case.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made clear in June that training camp would be the time for a starter to emerge. Though that will ultimately be the bottom line for any final decision, recent developments have gone in favor of Stroud. A recent social media post from stalwart offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is one such example of teammates already clamoring for the youngster to lead the charge at the beginning of the regular season.
National media has also locked in on the former Ohio State product. NFL Network’s James Palmer is among those praising Stroud’s strides since the beginning of Texans OTA’s, citing the rookie’s resilience and work ethic as primary factors in his instant success.
For Stroud, the success thus far is a continuation of what was a prolific collegiate career at Ohio State. The 21-year-old amassed 85 passing touchdowns with only 12 interceptions in 25 games, along with a nearly 70% completion mark and a passer rating of 182.4 according to Sports Reference.
With the offseason in full swing, it is clear that Stroud’s on and off-the-field intangibles have granted teammates confidence in the young signal callers' ability to instantly step into a leadership role. While this does not fully guarantee the starting position to Stroud, having a strong support base from veteran players certainly serves him well in his pursuit of immediate playing time.
Time will tell if the coaching staff ultimately feels the same way.