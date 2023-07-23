4 reasons to get super excited for Houston Texans training camp
After back-to-back seasons with playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019, the Houston Texans have struggled to generate any type of momentum with only 11 wins over the past three seasons. However, even with those down years, the optimism is very high based on some of the moves made this offseason.
It is not even fans that are feeling that excitement as players are recognizing it as well. Recently, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil made it clear that expectations are high this season and said on The Adam Schefter Podcast to not sleep on the Texans.
Now with training camp set to kick off here in the next few days, these are four reasons that fans should be very excited about what could be ahead for this franchise.
Clear direction for the franchise moving forward
The first reason is something that the Texans have not had for a few years now and that is a clear direction for the franchise moving forward. After firing Bill O'Brien midway through the season the team would hire David Culley and Lovie Smith as head coach but both coaches only lasted one season.
The Texans decided to bring back a former player DeMeco Ryans to be head coach after he had a few years of success leading the 49ers defense as defensive coordinator. This doesn't seem like a stopgap hire as head coach and are committed to Ryan long-term.
In addition to Ryan and his coaching staff, the Texans also found their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a cornerstone on defense with Will Anderson. While the Texans may be better, it might take a few years to establish them as a threat in the division or conference but the building blocks are certainly there.