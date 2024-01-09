The Houston Texans' playoff fate rest on C.J Stroud's shoulders
Rebuilding a franchise is a process that requires years of preparation. Nick Caserio and his front office are experiencing the fruits of their labor after several unsuccessful seasons. Their investments over the last few years have resulted in the first playoff berth since 2019. The Houston Texans accomplished this feat with a rookie Head Coach, Quarterback, and single caller. Some may call their success luck, but others recognize the growth.
Who is the most valuable player for the Houston Texans this post-season?
The Houston Texans’ success is centered around C.J Stroud
Resiliency is an intangible trait. You have it, or you don’t. The way NFL players respond to adversity unveils how resilient that individual is. Injuries, lack of playing time, and mistakes wear down athletes unprepared to carry the burden of excellence.
C.J. Stroud experienced hardship throughout his rookie campaign. It took time for him to adjust to the new speed. Once he figured out the winning formula, he did not look back. A victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers solidified the second-overall pick as a game-changer, and continues to produce.
Impressive performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (91.1), Jacksonville Jaguars (85.8), and Indianapolis Colts (83.7) helped the rookie plead his case for league MVP. Stroud finished 8th in passing yards (4,109) and 13th in touchdown passes (23) in his first year under center. He protected the football (5) and gave Houston a chance to close out games. Bobby Slowik’s offense relies on him to make plays and struggles to score efficiently.
Can the Houston Texans advance in the playoff without C.J. Stroud?
A hit from Quinnen Williams in Week 13 brought fans to the edge of their seats. C.J. Stroud received assistance from the medical staff. The rookie quarterback entered the conclusion protocol the following week. His absence forced the Texans to rely on Davis Mills (47.5) and Case Keenum to lead the offense.
The Texans’ offense struggled while their leader rested. DeMeco Ryans’ unit won against the Tennessee Titans but fell to the Cleveland Browns the following week. A rematch against Kevin Stefanski’s group will provide the Texans a chance for revenge. They will have C.J. Stroud and are determined to stay alive.
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are in the post-season after an eventful campaign. The rookie quarterback exceeded expectations and proved he is the most valuable player. We expect him to lead his unit - beginning Saturday afternoon. Without him, the Texans will struggle to accomplish thier goals.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com