Browns vs. Texans opening odds for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Houston opens as home underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
The field is set for the 2024 NFL Playoffs!
The Houston Texans, on the back of C.J. Stroud, are back into the postseason for the first time since 2020, and the team will host Wild Card entrant Cleveland Browns in the first game of the postseason at 4:30 PM EST at NRG Stadium.
Houston took home the AFC South title with its win against the Colts in Week 18 coupled with a Jaguars loss at the Titans to host this game, but oddsmakers have installed the surging Browns as road favorites with the league's best defense.
Stroud, the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year, will look to outduel Myles Garrett and the Browns' fearsome defense that found an answer at quarterback late in the season in Joe Flacco, not Deshaun Watson.
In an interesting twist of fate, the teams that completed the Watson trade two seasons ago now meet in the postseason to kick off the postseason as Watson is out for the year with a shoulder injury.
More recently, these two teams played in Week 16, a blowout loss for the Texans with Stroud nursing a concussion, 36-22, likely driving this line in favor of the visiting Browns. Will something similar play out on Saturday?
Here's the full slate of Wild Card Weekend odds, but keep reading to find the opening point spread and over/under for the opening game of the postseason.
Browns vs. Texans odds, spread and total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
