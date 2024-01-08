C.J. Stroud should be the run-away favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award
By Chad Porto
A rookie quarterback was the catalyst for a major turnaround within the Houston Texans. That's the biggest story of the year for the Texans organization by far. While it's not the only one that's important, the arrival of DeMeco Ryans is up there as well, the fact that Stroud ascended to near-Pro Bowl levels in year one, leading a team that many didn't have a lot of hope for to the playoffs, really is the biggest talking point of the team's season.
Stroud didn't do it on his own, obviously, but there was enough evidence with him on the field and with him off the field to help prove the point that Stroud was indeed the catalyst for the team's offensive turnaround. To be the most important player on a team's offense, and then to be the biggest reason why that team is going to the playoffs should absolutely make him the front-runner for various awards.
Namely the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Stroud has put up some really impressive figures as a rookie and was instrumental in the big play attacks that helped take down the Indianapolis Colts in the final games of the season. He completed just under 64% of his passes while throwing 23 touchdowns to only five interceptions, and topping 4,000 yards passing.
If we were just talking about Stroud, and these stats but a sub .500 Houston Texans squad, then maybe someone like Puka Nacua would deserve the award as much, if not more. After all, what Nacua did with a Los Angeles Rams squad isn't something to shake a stake at. He was the team's catalyst and a big reason why they went from being one of the worst teams in the league to being in the playoffs. He deserves to be recognized for how good he was this season as well.
But we're not just comparing stats. Nacua is on a team that many still say is loaded, and not that long-removed from the Super Bowl, but the Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league for years. The Rams are returning to form after briefly losing it, while the Texans are shaking off years of turmoil to be a top-four seed in the AFC, completing a seven-game swing that saw them go from just three wins last season to 10 this season.
Nacua was great this year and helped the Rams find their recent ways once again. Stroud, however, took a squad that no one had any faith in, raised the value of the players around him, and dragged the team to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Yeah, Stroud has this award on lock.