Ranking and grading the Houston Texans uniform variants from least impressive to most impressive
The Houston Texans unveiled their newest uniforms for the 2024 season, but how do they rank against one another.
By Chad Porto
No. 2 - The Alternative Blues
This is where we start talking about some negatives a bit more. Yes, this is my second favorite look, but it is also my most disappointing. I'm not well up on the rules of jerseys and colors, and how many different colors can be used for the jerseys, but the Houston Texans missed out big time with these ones.
Still a deep blue color, the uniforms have the same look as the others, but this one is modified with a different simple to the helmets. It's here where things shine most. The "H" is an incredible-looking logo, but it's the color scheme of the logo that has me enchanted. The light blue and deep red is a perfect combination and one that both harkens to the past of the city, namely with the Houston Oilers, and the present with the Houston Texans.
It's bold, dynamic and it's stellar. While the "H" itself is fine, the color scheme makes it pop
What I have issues with is that they didn't do enough of that light-blue coloring on the uniforms. That would have popped so well. A missed opportunity. Another missed opportunity is the singular color for both the jerseys and the pants, it makes everything look more like pajamas than football attire.
I think had they switched up the blue pants, with the red pants for our top selection, thins would look a lot sharper.