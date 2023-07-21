Houston Texans: Laremy Tunsil ranked as top five offensive lineman in Madden 24
The popular video game franchise recognized the greatness of the Houston Texans star.
By Brett Hawn
Amidst the usual offseason narratives, ratings for the latest release of the Madden video game franchise often become a central focus as the annual release inches closer. With this year’s rendition set to release on August 15th, where do the Houston Texans rank?
In recent ratings reveal, which typically takes place in late July, star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil finds himself among the elites at the position, ranking as the fourth-best offensive lineman in the game according to the official EA Sports website. Only Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, and San Fransisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams scored higher ratings.
Most known for his pass-blocking prowess, Tunsil earned the highest mark in that regard, with his 97 pass-block rating being the highest among all offensive linemen in Madden 24. Though his run-blocking rating is an 85 overall, Tunsil has proved throughout his career that he can be equally effective as a run-blocker.
For Tunsil, the superb ratings reinforce his standing as one of the finer offensive tackles in the NFL and an anchor to a rising Houston Texans offensive line. Additionally, the rating is an extension of another excellent 2022 campaign for the 28-year-old stalwart.
For the 2022 season, Tunsil finished with an overall PFF grade of 80.0, only allowing one sack while committing 11 penalties in a little over 1,000 snaps according to the Pro Football Focus website. Going into the 2023 campaign, Tunsil along with rising right tackle Tytus Howard and newcomer Shaq Mason are expected to lead the charge for a revamped and improved Texans offensive line.
With other intriguing prospects such as Juice Scruggs and second-year guard Kenyon Green, the Texans' offensive line will be one to keep an eye on heading into the 2023 season. The unit will also be a fun one to use in the newest Madden.