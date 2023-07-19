Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard on the duo of him and Laremy Tunsil: ‘We’re the best in the league’
By Brett Hawn
Often times when tasked with ranking talent, the overall team success plays a huge role. In most cases, above-average play reflects the proper ranking but in the case of rebuilding clubs such as the Houston Texans, some skill position groups get overlooked.
NFL.com recently published their rankings of the top duos from each position group. When it was the offensive tackles turn, the Houston Texans duo of Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard was nowhere to be found. That distinction didn’t sit well with Howard.
In an interview with KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Howard made clear that he believed he and Tunsil were overlooked, proclaiming the two as the best offensive tackle tandem in the league.
"I think they just look over us because, you know, how we performed as a team these past couple of years. But if you look at the statistics, you know, me and L.T. [Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil], is the best tackle duo in the league."- Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard
Howard further exclaimed that the exclusion from the rankings serves as a motivating factor for 2023, to prove their prowess as offensive linemen and gain more respect leaguewide for their efforts.
The 27-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2022, only allowing three sacks in 997 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. For the season, Howard finished with an overall grade of 67.9.
On the other side of the line, Tunsil continues to provide the Texans with elite play along the offensive line. The talented offensive tackle finished with an overall grade of 80.0, while only allowing one sack in 1061 total snaps per Pro Football Focus.
If Howard is able to take that next step and build on his 2022 success, it’ll be of little surprise if the Texans duo gains more attention league-wide. With Houston’s offensive line on the rise, these two will be at the forefront of the unit’s prowess in the 2023 campaign.