Evaluating Bleacher Report’s thoughts on Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green
By Brett Hawn
Texans offensive guard Kenyon Green did not have the perfect start to his NFL career that many expect out of a first-round draft choice. Expected to be the giver of immediate production, Green’s rookie campaign instead proved to be a steep learning curve for the 22-year-old.
According to Pro Football Focus, Green finished with an overall grade of 37.7. The young offensive guard also struggled to the tune of 12 penalties and four sacks allowed in 823 total snaps.
These numbers proved sufficient for Bleacher Report to predict Green as the Houston Texans' biggest bust for the 2023 season in their recent article.
"Sometimes a rookie takes his lumps and bounces back the following season to prove what he can do. Other times, that tough rookie season is simply a harbinger of things to come.- Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine
It's hard not to shake the idea that Kenyon Green's rookie year was the latter."
It is important to note that Green did deal with injury troubles throughout the 2022 campaign. Though the 2022 first-round pick did appear in 15 contests, being in constant pain can drastically affect your overall play.
Additionally, the learning curve for offensive linemen can take time to materialize. A most recent example of this is New York Giants offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas, whose immense struggles to open his career and the learning curve behind it helped him get to where he is now, one of the league’s finer offensive linemen.
This isn’t to say that these two will mirror career arcs, but rather that it is important not to give up on an offensive lineman too early, especially one who is only 22 years old.
With a new offensive scheme with an emphasis on zone blocking, perhaps Green could continue to progress. One thing is certain, labeling Green as the Texans' biggest bust heading into 2023 is far too premature. Let us know what you guys think on the Toro Times Facebook page.