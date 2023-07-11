Houston Texans: offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil projected as team MVP in 2023
By Brett Hawn
The offensive line is the foundation of a successful football team. These are men who work in the trenches tirelessly to protect their quarterback, and offensive personnel, and hold back opposing edge rushers from making massive statements.
The Houston Texans are no different. Deemed the 14th-best offensive line with a ton of upside courtesy of Pro Football Network, the Texans unit is a group that has a solid foundation with plenty of excitement, especially as they are set to employ a West Coast system similar to that of the San Francisco 49ers. The addition of solid right guard Shaq Mason this offseason is another step in the right direction.
The unit is anchored by Laremy Tunsil, one of the best offensive tackles in football. Tunsil’s value to the offensive line and Texans’ offense as a whole is unquestioned, with NFL.com writer Adam Rank even going as far as to label Tunsil the team MVP in his recent “State of the 2023 Houston Texans.”
"Young quarterbacks sometimes have to play behind a line that's a little sus -- just look at what happened in Houston with former No. 1 overall pick David Carr. (Now an NFL Network colleague, the guy was sacked 76 times as a rookie!) Stroud, though, is joining a team that already has an absolute stud at left tackle. The Texans have let go of a lot of talent over the years -- but they had the presence of mind to hang on to Tunsil, a three-time Pro Bowler who was awarded a three-year extension in March."- Adam Rank
According to PFF, Tunsil continued his outstanding play in 2022, recording an overall grade of 80.0 and only allowing one sack on the season. With an incoming young signal caller in C.J. Stroud, you can’t find too many players better suited to protect the franchise quarterback.