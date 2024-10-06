Texans get encouraging injury update on Nico Collins, Tytus Howard
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans escaped Week 5 with a win as Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 59-yard field goal at the buzzer to send the Buffalo Bills away with the loss. Houston nearly blew a 20-3 lead but some late clock management issues from Buffalo allowed them to secure the win.
It was always going to be a tough game due to the talent the Bills' possess, but it was even more daunting when Houston had to go into the game without Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, and Tytus Howard. Making matters worse, they lost Nico Collins as well when he hurt his hamstring on a 67-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Fortunately, there was some good news in that regard following the victory. According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans could have Collins and Howard back for the team's Week 6 showdown with the New England Patriots.
There's no word yet on the running backs but Houston did enough on the ground with Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale to remain confident either way. Without Collins, however, their passing attack wasn't nearly as dangerous.
Nico Collins is off to a hot start
Collins, who signed a three-year, $72.5 million extension this offseason, already has 567 yards on 32 receptions with three touchdowns. That puts him on pace for 109 catches, 1,928 yards, and 10 touchdowns. That's with him missing three quarters in this game.
Houston added Stefon Diggs in a trade with Buffalo, and while Diggs had 82 yards on six catches in the win, Collins has been their WR1. Having him back next week would be a huge boost for the offense.