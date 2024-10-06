Houston Texans inactive list for Week 5 game against Bills
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans will look for their fourth win of the season in Week 5 as they host the Buffalo Bills. Houston was the story of the season in 2023 as they overcame countless injuries to make it to the postseason.
Rookie coach DeMeco Ryans finished second in the NFL Head Coach of the Year Award for his work — losing to Kevin Stefanski in a tiebreaker. He got his revenge by knocking off the Browns in the playoffs and is off to a hot start this year.
A win over Buffalo would establish them as legit contenders but it won't be easy. Not only is Josh Allen playing excellent football but the Texans are dealing with a lot of injuries once again — especially at running back.
With Joe Mixon already out, Adam Schefter said they would likely be without Dameon Pierce as well. That's been confirmed as he's one of the players listed as inactive heading into Week 5. Let's take a look at the injury report for the game as well as the full list of inactive players for each team.
Houston Texans Injury Report
OUT:
Derek Barnett, DE, Shoulder
Jerry Hughes, DE, Shoulder
Joe Mixon, RB, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Dameon Pierce, RB, Hamstring
Jake Hansen, LB, Back
Kurt Hinish, DT, Calf
Dylan Horton, DE, Illness
Robert Woods, WR, Foot
Tytus Howard, T, Hamstring
Bills injury report
OUT:
Ed Oliver, DT, Hamstring
Khalil Shakir, WR, Ankle
Austin Johnson, DT, Oblique
Taylor Rapp, S, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Taron Johnson, CB, Forearm
Terrel Bernard, LB, Pectoral
Houston Texans Inactives
- Joe Mixon, RB
- Dameon Pierce, RB
- Jake Hansen, LB
- Tytus Howard, T
- Derek Barnett, DE
- Steven Sims, WR
Buffalo Bills Inactives
- Ed Oliver, DT
- Austin Johnson, DT
- Edufuan Ulofoshio, LB
- Taron Johnson, CB
- Taylor Rapp, S
- Khalil Shakir, WR
- Will Clap, IOL