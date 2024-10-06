Bills clock management during Texans win sent Scott Hanson into a frenzy on RedZone
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans stormed to a 20-3 lead before allowing the Buffalo Bills to claw their way back. A late field goal from Tyler Bass tied it up at 20-20 and it appeared the two teams were headed for overtime when C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense failed to get into field goal range with time running out.
With just 40 seconds to play, Tommy Townsend pinned the Bills deep with a 46-yard punt that was fielded at the three. Buffalo then inexplicably threw the ball three times. The three incompletions stopped the clock and allowed Houston to kick a 59-yarder that won the game.
Afterward, Josh Allen had no answers. But the real excitement wasn't watching the players try and break down the decision — it was seeing Scott Hanson lose his mind on NFL RedZone as he had no clue what Buffalo was doing.
Hanson started out by asking what they were thinking just throwing the ball up like this from their own end zone. Which was a fair question, one that even Texans' fans were asking.
From there, he started to melt down. At one point, he said they were playing as if they didn't even know the score in their own game.
Once the ball was returned to the Bills' 46, he noted that their "strategy" backfired because the Texans were suddenly on the verge of field goal range. One five-yard pass was all they needed for Ka'imi Fairbairn to make good on the kick, and Hanson finished the rant off by saying the post-game interviews would be interesting.
Hanson's frustration was evident in his tone but he didn't get any answers. The Bills dodged the questions for the most part but they have no one but themselves to blame for losing the way they did.