Tank Dell is the most explosive Wide Receiver on Houston Texans Roster
DeMeco Ryans' unit is on a hot streak after consecutive weeks of impressive football. Wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were noteworthy and demonstrated team effort. A Week 11 match-up against the Arizona Cardinals was the first trap game of the season. Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon were determined to complete an upset victory. C.J. Stroud relied on his receiving core to lead the Houston Texans.
Is Tank Dell becoming the rookie's new favorite target?
C.J Stroud's receiving core deserves credit for his development
Offensive explosions equate to wins in the NFL. Bobby Slowik's group is aware of the hack. They've improved tremendously from previous seasons. It's made a difference on the gridiron heading into December. This season, the Houston Texans rank sixth in offensive grading (79.4) - 26 spots ahead of their final position last year. C.J. Stroud plays a vital role in Slowik's system. He's earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades and is outperforming some of the game's best gunslingers.
Success throughout the campaign is helping Stroud build connections with his developing receiving core. Nico Collins reaped the benefits of having a focused quarterback. He performed well against the Pittsburgh Steelers (168) and Indianapolis Colts (146) - earning three touchdowns within the first three weeks. His outburst jumpstarted Houston's offense and opened the door for his teammates to succeed. Collins began to receive more attention from defenses - giving Tank Dell a mismatch against inexperienced defensive backs.
Tank Dell is the most explosive receiver on the Houston Texans' roster
Houston's third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets. He's made the most of his reps and is a problem for opposing defenses. It's clear, Tank Dell is becoming a household name. His big play ability helps the Texans expand the field- resulting in more points. This season, Dell ties eighth in receiving touchdowns (8) and 18th in receiving yards (659).
A stout performance helped the Texans earn their sixth win of the campaign. C.J. Stroud struggled to complete passes but kept his poise throughout the game. He set his single-game career-high interception total (3) but made up for it with a walk-off touchdown strike to who else but Tank Dell. We expect to see more connections between Houston's rookie tandem before the end of the regular season.
The Houston Texans have made huge strides this season. They are in the middle of the AFC post-season hunt for the first time in four years (2019). A playoff berth is not out of reach for DeMeco Ryans' squad. They must continue to feed their rising star receiver to solidify their extended season.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com