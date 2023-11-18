Who are the Top 5 Houston Texans heading into Week 11
Who are the top five rated Houston Texans players according to PFF?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had a great game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week and thanks to some stellar resilience was able to get the win 30-27 against them. The Bengals are going to be in for a rough season, as they've since lost Joe Burrow for the season in their follow-up game, a Thursday night showdown against AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans, on the other hand, have a mostly healthy roster heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup on Sunday. The Cardinals had been an interesting team with Joshua Dobbs under center, but the team was too competitive with him and traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the Cardinals have Kyler Murray back, and the Texans have themselves one tough out.
But thanks to the recent string of wins and improving gameplay, we are starting to see not only who the best players on the team are, but who the most consistent players are. The guys you can count on week in and week out. The guys who turn a team into an experience that lasts years.
The Texans have a great young crop of budding stars to build around, and they're going to need their best players to be consistent if they're to make the playoffs. And with that, we're looking at the Top 5 players from the Houston Texans according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).