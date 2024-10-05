3 Buffalo Bills to watch against the Texans in Week 5
The Houston Texans are gearing up to take on the Buffalo Bills this week following a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
The Texans and Bills are entering Week 5 at 3-1 and ready to fight for 4-1. According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans enter Sunday’s matchup with the ninth-ranked offense and 23rd-ranked defense, while the Bills have the 15th-ranked offense and the 23rd-ranked defense.
That being said, here are three Bills to watch for in Week 5:
Dorian Williams, LB
Last Sunday, Dorian Williams recorded 12 total tackles, four stops, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and allowed five receptions on six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Through four games, Williams has totaled 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, 17 stops, four quarterbacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In coverage, Williams has allowed 17 receptions on 22 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown this season. The Bills defense has given up 626 rushing yards, with opposing teams averaging 156.5 yards per game.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 42 Total Tackles ( 24 Solo - 18 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 17 Stops
- 4 Quarterback Hits
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Rasul Douglas, CB
Rasul Douglas totaled seven tackles, one stop, one hurry, and one forced fumble. Through four games this season, Douglas has recorded 18 total tackles, six stops, one hurry, and allowed seven receptions on 11 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Texans average the fourth most passing yards per game with 257.8, while the Bills have allowed an average of 165.3 yards, the sixth most in the league.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 7/11 Completed Passes Allowed (63.6%)
- 68 Receiving Yards Allowed (9.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 18 Total Tackles (12 Solo - 6 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
Josh Allen, QB
Josh Allen completed 16 of his 29 attempted passes for 180 yards and six first downs against the Ravens last Sunday. This season, Allen has completed 70 of his 101 attempted passes for 814 yards, averages 8.1 yards per attempt, 42 passing first downs, and seven touchdowns. Allen has also rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries, 11 first downs, and two touchdowns. The Bills are facing off against a Houston secondary named the Texans ‘Biggest Weakness’ by ESPN this week. The Texans
“The Texans run Cover 4 on 34% of first and second downs. So teams run play-action to make the safeties cover vertical routes, which is part of why the Texans have allowed the second-most yards off play-action on early downs (337).” — ESPN.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 70/101 Completions (67.6%)
- 814 Passing Yards (203.5 Yards Per Game)
- 42 Passing First Downs
- 7 Passing Touchdowns
- 22 Carries
- 106 Rushing Yards (4.8 Yards Per Carry)
- 11 Rushing First Downs
- 2 Rushing Touchdowns