Houston Texans: evaluating the signing of offensive tackle George Fant
The veteran brings loads of starting experience to the Texans front.
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans are continuing to bulk up the offensive line. Shortly after working out veteran offensive tackle George Fant, the two sides have agreed to a one year pact worth up to $4 million per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Fant brings a great deal of starting experience to the table for the Houston Texans, starting in 70 career games since entering the league in 2016. The 31-year-old’s pass blocking prowess and ability to swing to either tackle spot is a huge addition to a Texans offensive line in need of additional depth.
After knee injuries limited Fant to eight games with the New York Jets last season, Fant will look to prove his health and viability as a versatile chess piece along the offensive line. When asked about the addition of Fant, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that his presence provides immense benefits to the unit.
“We added George, just want to continue adding depth to our offensive line and George [Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant] is a veteran who has done it a long time, an athletic guy,” Ryans said. “He’s played tackle, played against him in Seattle where he came in as an interior lineman so, George has played a lot of football. We’re excited to add him to our roster.”
With an incoming rookie quarterback, protection is of the utmost importance as a young signal-caller begins to get acclimated to the professional game. If Fant can return to 2021 form, his last fully healthy season, then the Texans might have gotten a valuable piece.
According to Pro Football Focus, Fant finished the 2021 campaign with an overall grade of 71.1 (career high), while committing only four penalties and allowing one sack in 889 offensive snaps. It was a career-best effort from the veteran swing tackle and production that the Texans could use heading into the 2023 season.