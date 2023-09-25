4 quick reactions to the Houston Texans massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Wow! What a huge win for the Houston Texans. We're three games into Stroud's NFL career but the magnitude of this win cannot be overstated. The Texans were 0 - 2 on the season and only six teams have made the playoffs after starting a season 0 - 3. I've said before that if the Texans hope to make a run at the playoffs, it'll have to come by way of a division title.
I may have to reconsider my stance on that though. The Jets are falling apart, the Chargers continue to be the Chargers, the Jaguars and Steelers don't appear to be what we thought, and the Bengals haven't won a game yet. Maybe, just maybe a wildcard can come from the AFC South.
Besides, the Texans are still very much a threat within the division to take the title but with last week's lost to the South leading Colts, they'll need to steal the next one from them. Bottom line here is the Texans are better than most expected them to be and should be competitive throughout the season.