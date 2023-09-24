Houston Texans: 3 Key Observations from triumphant victory
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans are in the win column. After squandering an opportunity to beat an AFC South divisional foe this week, the Texans did not make the same mistake twice, handily defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17.
As is the custom here at Toro Times, we identify three key takeaways from a dominant performance. What went right for the Texans? Did anybody stand out from the crowd?
Here are three key observations from the blue and white earlier this afternoon.
C.J. Stroud has his best game as a pro.
The start of the 2023 season has been a fun one for rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud, with his latest effort being his best as a pro. There was never a moment during this game where Stroud did not look in command of the offense.
The Texans offense displayed dominance against Jacksonville, and Stroud was a huge reason why. For the day, Stroud completed 20 of his 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The 118.8 QBR that the rookie posted was the highest of his young career thus far.
Simply put, when you’re getting that kind of production from your quarterback, everything else falls into place. Stroud was a man on a mission today, and Houston was victorious because of it.