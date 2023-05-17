Can the Houston Texans ascend the AFC and make the playoffs in 2023
By Chris Nalls
As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Houston Texans' fans eagerly anticipate the team's performance and potential playoff prospects. While making accurate predictions in sports is complex, the Texans have a solid foundation to build upon in the coming years.
The team's success will largely depend on the development of its young players and the effectiveness of its coaching staff. Quarterback CJ Stroud, widely regarded as one of the most accurate throwers, will likely lead the Texans' offense and help the team compete against the best teams in the league.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Texans must continue their rushing attack to complement Stroud's passing ability. Running back Dameon Pierce has shown he can play in this league but must stay healthy, which he has for the most part, and productive to make a significant impact. In addition, the team's receiving corps is one of the most questionable in the league and will be a substantial factor in the Texans' success.
Defensively, the Texans have some talented players, including rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. However, the team will need to address some holes in the linebacker corp if they want to compete with the top teams in the league. One suggestion is to sign a familiar face in Jadeveon Clowney.
Assuming the Texans can stay healthy and improve, they could have a record of 9-8. The AFC South is a competitive division, but the Texans have the young talent to compete with the other teams outside the Jacksonville Jaguars. If new head coach DeMeco Ryans can make the necessary adjustments and the players can execute on the field, the Texans could make a run at a wild card spot and potentially even compete for an AFC South championship. Ultimately, only time will tell how the Texans will perform in the 2023 season, but fans have reason to be optimistic about the team's future.
My final prediction is the Texans will finish 7-10, showing that they are a solid but young unit. The future is bright, and they will become a powerhouse in 2024.