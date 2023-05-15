Should the Houston Texans seize an opportunity to sign this linebacker
By Chris Nalls
The Houston Texans have a new identity with Demeco Ryans as the head coach. Ryans is a defensive guy after leading the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant defense the last few years. The Texans are yearning for an unstoppable defensive unit in 2023. Last year the Texans drafted Derek Stingley Jr., and in this past draft, they traded up to grab the top defensive end prospect in former Alabama stud Will Anderson Jr.
The Texans got to the quarterback 39 times last year, putting Houston around 19th in the league. So, there is much room for improvement. Jerry Huges was their leader in sacks in 2022, with nine total sacks. The Texans need help getting to the quarterback and stopping the run. Houston was dead last and gave up 2,894 yards last year.
There is one player out there still available that could be the answer for the Texans and one we all know too well. That's right; I am talking about an old friend and none other than the former first-round pick of the Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney had ten run stuffs last season and ranked around 19th in stopping the run. He only had two sacks last year, but adding Clowney will not only help with stopping the run but will also help with leadership on this young defensive unit.
Clowney is 30 years old, and yes, that is not the most attractive age for most in the NFL, but he still can play in this league and be a great asset on and off the field for his former team. If general manager Nick Caserio can offer a one-year $2 million deal where Clowney would have to prove himself, why not? Clowney would be a nice depth piece, but it ultimately boils down to how they would use him in this scheme. Texans have Anderson, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Huges, and Chase Winovich on the roster. It will be interesting to see if this is possible, and seeing an old friend return to H-Town will be enjoyable.