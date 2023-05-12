The Houston Texans game-by-game predictions for the 2023 schedule
The 2023 Houston Texans are beginning a new era of Texans football, with a new head coach and a franchise quarterback. Will it translate into wins right away, not likely but who knows. I’ve seen lots of talk about how Brian Daboll turned the Giants around in one year, the difference there is, regardless of your opinion of Daniel Jones, he wasn’t a rookie quarterback.
We don't know if C.J. Stroud will start at the beginning of the season, somewhere in the middle, or at all in 2023, but that won’t stop us from having fun with the NFL’s schedule release and trying to predict the outcomes. For this week-by-week prediction, I’m assuming Stroud will start Week One.
The early predictions aren’t favorable either, playing in the AFC, loaded with franchise quarterbacks and Super Bowl-contending teams. The Texans have the benefit of playing a last-place schedule but will still have five games against playoff teams from a season ago, two of which are their division rival, Jacksonville.
On the flip side, they have the advantage of playing in a very weak AFC South, where only Jacksonville posted a winning record of 9 – 8. The Titans could be without their stud running back, Derrick Henry, if the trade rumors are true, and the Colts are starting over with a rookie quarterback.
Here is the Houston Texans' weekly schedule for the 2023 season.
- Week 1 (Sunday 09/10) - at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 2 (Sunday 09/17) - vs Indianapolis Colts
- Week 3 (Sunday 09/24) - at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 4 (Sunday 10/01) - vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 5 (Sunday 10/08) - at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 6 (Sunday 10/15) - vs New Orleans Saints
- Week 7 Bye
- Week 8 (Sunday 10/29) at Carolina Panthers
- Week 9 (Sunday 11/05) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 10 (Sunday 11/12) - at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 11 (Sunday 11/19) - vs Arizona Cardinals
- Week 12 (Sunday 11/26) - vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 13 (Sunday 12/03) - vs Denver Broncos
- Week 14 (Sunday 12/10) - at New York Jets
- Week 15 (Sunday 12/17) - at Tennessee Titans
- Week 16 (Sunday 12/24) - vs Cleveland Browns
- Week 17 (Sunday 12/31) - vs Tennessee Titans
- Week 18 (TBD) - at Indianapolis Colts
Game-by-Game predictions for 2023 Texans schedule release
Week 1 @ Baltimore Ravens
With the signing of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have their franchise quarterback for the next five years and they added some new weapons. Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers were added to the receiver corps, along with tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins. On paper, this looks to be a solid offense, led by first-year offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.
With Monken running the offense, the Ravens should be more explosive in the passing game. Monken likes to utilize his tight ends, creating mismatches, and incorporates an up-tempo style too. Are the Texans going to be ready for what the Ravens bring to the table? Not likely, not yet as the Ravens are too good at this point. 31 – 20, Loss.