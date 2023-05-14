Houston Texans: 3 reasons to believe the Texans already have a number one receiver
By Peter Manfre
Do the Houston Texans already have a number one wide receiver on the roster?
Many were shocked when the Houston Texans passed on drafting a wide receiver in the first 65 selections of the NFL draft. Fans are clamoring for the Texans to take a player with the upside of becoming a number one wide receiver. When Deandre Hopkins was traded from Houston, fans have been waiting for the Texans to get another one.
At times it looked like Brandin Cooks could be that guy, but he didn't want to be that guy in Houston and was promptly shipped north to the Dallas Cowboys last month. The Texans drafted receiving options during day two of previous NFL drafts. Players such as Braxton Miller, DeVier Posey, Jacoby Jones, and Jabar Gaffney were supposed to turn into threats on offense. Over time, they became wideouts that flamed out and never became a consistent threat.
The jury is still out on recently selected wide receivers John Metchie and Nico Collins. Metchie has yet to play an NFL snap due to his battle with Leukemia. The hope for this season is we see what we have in the former Crimson Tide star. Collins is entering his third season, and this is a make-or-break year. This season has the potential for Collins to prove himself as a bona fide number-one option on an NFL offense. Let's explore why.