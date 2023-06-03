Houston Texans: All-Time top-5 first-round selections
Andre Johnson was the third overall selection of the Houston Texans in the 2003 NFL Draft and is the greatest wide receiver and first-round pick in the team’s history. I don’t think too many will argue this but some might want to swap Watt and Johnson but the wide receiver position is by far a harder position to play than the edge defender.
Johnson holds just about every Texans’ receiving record, including receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), and touchdown receptions (70). He’s one of the longest-tenured Texans, having played with them for 12 years between 2003 to 2014.
Despite unimpressive quarterback play throughout his career, primarily with David Carr and Matt Schaub, the numbers he put up are astronomical. Johnson ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards (14,185) and receptions (1,062). He also holds the Texans’ season records for receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,575).
Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was voted to two first-team All-Pros, along with two second-team All-Pros.
After his time with the Texans, Johnson joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and followed that up with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, before deciding to retire. While Johnson is not yet a Hall of Famer, it’s only a matter of time before he’s voted into the Hall.