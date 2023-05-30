A moment in Houston Texans' history: most passing yards in a game
The Houston Texans are the youngest team in the NFL, having entered the league as an expansion team in 2002. Despite their youth, they are not without some amazing moments in their short history. For example, the most passing yards in a single game occurred on November 18th, 2012.
Matt Schaub has long been a fan favorite of the Texans, to the point that many would list him over Deshaun Watson as the best quarterback in franchise history. I don't necessarily agree with that idea but there is certainly an argument to be made there.
But that's not what we are here to discuss. I mention Schaub because on November 18th, 2012, he had one of the most memorable games in the Texans' history against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that wasn't decided until nearly four hours after kickoff, with only about two minutes left of the overtime period.
There were over 71,000 fans at what was then called Reliant Stadium, to witness the show these two teams would put on that Sunday afternoon. Matt Schaub threw a Texans' record 527 yards in that game, a record that still stands today. He tied the Houston Oilers great, Warren Moon for the second most passing yards in a game in NFL history too.
The Texans were 8 - 1 heading into the game against the 1 - 8 Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams headed in opposite directions that season. The Texans were huge favorites too, the Vegas odds had them as a 15.5 favorite, with an over/under of 40.5.
The game featured three combined touchdown passes from the two dueling quarterbacks, Schaub and Chad Henne, of over 45 yards or more. Henne would have a big game as well, throwing for 354 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
It took some late-game heroics from Schaub just to get the game into overtime. With less than six minutes left in regulation and down by 14 points, Schaub would hit Garrett Graham on back-to-back touchdown passes, tying the game at 34 points apiece.
The two teams would exchange field goals in overtime before Schaub hit Texans legend, Andre Johnson on a 48-yard touchdown with about two minutes left in the overtime and stole the win from the Jaguars.