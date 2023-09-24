Houston Texans: 3 storylines ahead of Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars
The Houston Texans enter Week Three has big underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans hope to avoid starting the season 0 - 3; however, even if they do loss this game, there have been some things to get excited about going forward. Most don't expect Houston to win a lot of games, as they are in year one of a rebuild under new and first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans.
One area the Texans might be able to take advantage of in the matchup is the Jaguars offensive line hasn't played well and according to PFF is ranked 29th. Will Anderson Jr. will have a chance to make a huge impact and help make things a little easier on the Texans' depleted linebackers and secondary.
As we head into this game, what are some of the Texans storylines we'll be watching for against the Jaguars? There are a few areas I'll have my eyes on specifically and some have the potential to trigger an upset win. Let's get into my three storylines to watch for.