Houston Texans: three keys to a week 3 victory
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans once again are preparing to face a divisional opponent, one that they have had a great deal of recent success. In desperate need of a win, the team is set to travel to Jacksonville to take on the 1-1 Jaguars.
According to The Football Database, Houston has had their way with Jacksonville dating back to 2016, winning 11 of their last 14 matchups. Despite this positive trend, another victory for the Texans is far from a guarantee.
Struggles along the offensive line and a lack of defensive momentum have been among the notable trends for Houston thus far. Can they conquer it and secure their first victory? What else needs to go right?
Here are three keys to a Week 3 victory for the Houston Texans.
Set the tone on the ground
Earlier we alluded to the struggles of the Houston Texans' offensive line and its impact on the Texans' offense. It has been particularly evident in the team’s rushing attack.
Houston has had no momentum on the ground in their previous two contests, with lead backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary failing to average more than 3.5 yards per carry in each contest.
That simply won’t get the job done and you have to wonder how much of that blame can be put on the rushers themselves in addition to the woeful struggles of the offensive line. Bouncing back in this department is critical to beating down a much improved Jaguars front.
If the Texans are able to maximize their rushing attempts it will make a world of a difference for rookie caller C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Texans offense. Expect this to be a point of emphasis against a tough Jacksonville defense.