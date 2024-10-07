AFC South Power Rankings Week 7 Edition: Texans remain the kings
By Randy Gurzi
The AFC South was tight in 2023 with the Houston Texans winning it via a 10-7 record. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts were right behind them with a 9-8 record each and the Tennessee Titans were the only team with a losing record at 6-11.
Even with the Titans struggling, they had some hope entering this season thanks to the performance of Will Levis down the stretch. Through the first five weeks of this season, that hope has died down and the South as a whole has struggled to win.
Well, other than Houston.
The Texans are sitting at 4-1 and in sole possession of first place. That's why they sit atop the conference in our Week 6 AFC South power rankings.
4. Tennessee Titans
Week 5 was a bye week for the Titans, and it might not have come at a great time. They finally got their first win in Week 4, knocking off the Miami Dolphins. They were unable to ride that momentum since they went into the break.
The good thing is that they can try and gain ground with a showdown against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday. But a loss would send them to 1-4 and really put a damper on their season.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Colts in a shootout this weekend. The struggling franchise finally notched a win, their first victory since New Year's Eve last year when they blanked the Carolina Panthers.
It had to feel good to get the win, especially after their free fall following an 8-3 start in 2023. Having said that, they nearly let this one get away from them when they allowed Indy to score 24 points in the fourth quarter and needed a late field goal to secure the win.
2. Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson believes he can return for Week 6 but the Colts were in good hands with Joe Flacco this weekend. He gave them a shot as the ageless wonder threw for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.
The Colts lost to the Jaguars, which stings. It also means they're 0-2 in the divisions. However, if they pull off a win in Week 6 against the Titans, they will be right back on track. They're also still the No. 2 team in the South.
1. Houston Texans
They debuted their H-Town blue logo this weekend and alternate jerseys which brought a lot of excitement. Even more exciting was the fact that the Texans sent the Buffalo Bills away with a loss as they improved to 4-1 — and notched a signature win over an AFC contender.
Houston had some injury concerns in the victory, with Nico Collins standing out as the biggest loss. Once he went down, the entire offense seemed slower. Thankfully, he should be ready for Week 6 as the Texans prepare for the New England Patriots.
They're the defending AFC South champs and have a 2-0 start in the division after knocking off the Colts in Week 1 and the Jaguars in Week 4. Throw in the huge win over Buffalo, and there's no denying this is the best team in the division.