3 Reasons the Texans should sign Ezekiel Elliott
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans are coming to the end of what may be their greatest offseason in franchise history, but what if they make one more move? What if the Texans sign former Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott?
The Texans have been around the rumor mill quite a bit in the last ten days. They've been listed as potential suitors for free agent running back Dalvin Cook and former Texan great Deandre Hopkins. The team has also been linked to star players via the trade route. Names such as Quennin Williams, Chase Young, and Danielle Hunter are all defenders the team could go after to continue to bolster their roster.
Ultimately, the Texans could do nothing and be fine, as expectations remain low in new head coach DeMeco Ryan's first season at the helm. However, with the team trading away their 2023 first-round pick as part of the package to acquire the services of Will Anderson Jr., it would not surprise people if they continued their streak of aggression and added some veteran playmakers.
One playmaker that makes a ton of sense for Houston is Ezekiel Elliott. The former Cowboy star fills a particular need in the Texans offense that we will get to in the next slide. He still has an elite trait to go along with a pristine history of health that gives the team a high-floor backup in the event of injury to Dameon Pierce. If Elliott can be had for a short-term contract, the Texans should target him.