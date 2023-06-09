Could the Houston Texans target Danielle Hunter in a blockbuster trade
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans have done everything in their power this offseason to overhaul their organization from top to bottom. Could Minnesota Vikings edge defender Danielle Hunter, be another addition to help put this Houston Texans team over the top in 2023?
It's no secret that the Texans want to get better today. They are done waiting for the following year. They sent that message loud and clear when they traded their future first-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals to select edge defender Will Amderson Jr in the NFL Draft. First-time head coach and former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans wants to do everything possible to field a top-five defense in 2023.
There are many options to rebuild one of the league's worst defensive lines in football. We've already discussed potential trades for the Washington Commanders Chase Young and New York Jets defensive tackle Quennin Williams, but now we have a new name enter the fold.
The Vikings have reportedly begun listening to offers, and the Houston Texans should submit one fast. Rarely do 28-year-old Pro Bowl pass rushers become available in the NFL. Yes, trading for Hunter would include signing him to a contract extension, but those extensions fit the current Texans' timeline.
Acquiring Hunter would not be cheap.
In his career, Hunter, a Houston native, has racked up 71 sacks with seven forced fumbles. Per PFF, Hunter's last three seasons have been his, as his 89, 80.8, and 87.1 defensive ratings since 2020 signify. The Texans would have to give up some considerable draft capital to acquire Hunter's services, contract dispute or not.
My predicted trade would send Jonathan Greenard and two third-round selections for the disgruntled veteran. The conditional third could turn into a second based on Hunter's performance. He would continue to add immediate star power to a Texans front seven lacking that. Pairing him with rookie Will Anderson Jr. could give the Houston Texans the best pass-rushing duo they have ever had.
