Do the Texans have one of the NFL's top-5 backs in Dameon Pierce
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans enter their offseason with fewer question marks than they had over the last two seasons, particularly at running back, where they may have found a star in Dameon Pierce.
The Texans have revamped most position groups on their roster, as they are in the midst of a rebuild. However, they've hired a coach we believe they will keep past his first season, drafted a quarterback to be the presumed franchise guy, and added the top overall player in the draft to their young-and-upcoming defense. For Texans fans, this is good news.
One area that they did minimal work on is the running back position group. They signed former Buffalo Bills leading running back Devin Singletary to a one-year, $2M contract. He is the presumed third-down back and will spell 2022's starter, Dameon Pierce. Pierce is the reason the Texans have done little to their running back room, as the former fourth-round selection out of Florida was the lone bright spot on an otherwise abysmal offense.
Week in and week out, he excited the fan base and fantasy football owners. His tenacious style of play, grit, and talent were a joy to watch. But, unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short as the Texans put Pierce on injured reserve on December 17. Despite only starting in 13 games as a rookie, Pierce amassed 939 yards and four touchdowns as a first-year back.
Despite this success, some have wondered if the Texans would draft University of Texas star Bijan Robinson, which the team ultimately did not do. This notion brought up some fanbase members needing clarification on whether they could trust Pierce's performance from last season to carry over into future years. With that in mind, we will take an in-depth look at Dameon Pierce, his abilities, and his injury history and project his second season with the Texans.