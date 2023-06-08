Houston Texans have one thing above the other suitors for Hopkins
By Peter Manfre
The Texans have been searching for a number one wide receiver since parting with 5-time pro-bowler DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and with his recent release by the Cardinals, he could be a Texan again. But do the Texans have enough to bring him home?
DeAndre Hopkins would be a great addition to the Houston Texans but that's not what this article is about. Hopkins has potential suitors such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans. As a free agent, Hopkins gets to choose where he goes. This article concerns what makes Houston above the rest in one particular category.
The Houston Texans are rebuilding and their future is in the hands of hopeful franchise quarterback CJ Stroud and the face of the defense Will Anderson. This team still needs to establish a proven winning culture that attracts veterans. It's easy to hope and dream about them being great, but they have yet to play an NFL snap. If Hopkins wants to guarantee himself a competitive team, the Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs all give him a shot at a Super Bowl ring; however, the Texans may be his future home if Hopkins has other key factors.
What do the Houston Texans have that other teams don't?
Numerous reports have stated that Hopkins' number one swayer in this free agency process will be money. When it comes to money, the Texans are ahead of everyone else. When Hopkins was cut at the end of May, it immediately gave the Texans a leg up on the other suitors because of the timing of the release. It's early June; teams have already spent big in free agency, resigned vital players, and signed their draft classes. Money is typically tight.
Amongst the teams listed above, the Texans are ahead of the pack with just under $17M in available cap space per Overthecap. Outside of New England's $14M available, the remaining options are well under the $10M cap threshold. The Kansas City Chiefs come in last with less than a million in available funds. Houston may be his only suitor if Hopkins wants to get paid somewhere close to what Odell Beckham Jr. got with the Ravens.
Yes, the Texans only have $17M available, which is what Hopkins is looking for. Still, the franchise could clear $5M in cap space by releasing Kristian Kirksey and another $5M by restructuring Tytus Howard's contract. If Deandre Hopkins wants to be paid handsomely, the Houston Texans have the most to offer the 30-year-old free agent.