3 Houston Texans players who are in danger of being cut
With preseason game one in the books for the Houston Texans, there are only two games left for many players to earn a spot on the practice squad or the active roster. After these last two games they’ve played, the Texans front office may view that as enough time to get a look at a few players to decide whether or not to cut them early.
Many Texans players have until the end of August, the 27th to be exact, to make a good impression on Demeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, before their Texans career ends. This is a deep roster and it will be hard for many to lock down a roster spot, and some good players will be looking for new homes by the time September rolls around. Let’s take a look at three players who are in danger of being cut.
Running back Dare Ogunbowale
Ogunbowale was a big factor on the team last season, even kicking the ball. After the injury to Ka’imi Fairbairn last year, Ogunbowale, the emergency kicker, got a chance to kick a field goal in a game late in the season, a successful attempt. Now, he has a tougher path to the roster. With the additions of Joe Mixon, Cam Akers, and rookie Jawhar Jordan, Dare Ogunbowale may be fighting for the third running back spot. Houston likely won’t keep four running backs on the 53-man roster, leaving Ogunbowale with an outside shot at the active roster.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek
I’ve said countless times that Skowronek doubling as a fullback could help him make the roster. However, with the depth the Texans have at the receiver position, that might not be enough to warrant a roster spot. Skowronek has totaled 28 yards on three catches in two games, and in their most recent game, couldn’t catch the ball. Houston likely keeps six receivers, with Skowronek and Xavier Hutchinson, who’s shined both as a receiver and on special teams, battling for the last spot.
Tight end Teagan Quitoriano
The Texans have four good tight ends on their roster, but likely only have room for three. Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover are roster locks, with Brevin Jordan and Quitoriano fighting for the last spot. Jordan has shined all summer, and in their latest unofficial depth chart posted on their website, he is listed as the backup tight end behind only Dalton Schultz. With Quitoriano missing time in practice, and their game on Friday night, it doesn’t bode well for his chances. There’s a good chance the Texans go with Schultz, Jordan, and Stover as the three tight ends, with one of Quitoriano or Dalton Keene on the practice squad.