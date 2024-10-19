Texans QB C.J. Stroud named top 3 quarterback by major celebrity
By Randy Gurzi
In just his second season in the NFL, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has already asserted himself in the top-five discussion.
It's difficult to find too many signal-callers playing better than he is and he's been especially deadly on third-downs and when facing pressure. That's why it's not shocking to see that he's being praised by everyone, including Snoop Dogg.
Recently a guest on ESPN's First Take, Snoop said he would rank Stroud as the third-best QB in the game today. He says only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are better — while adding that Stroud is superior to Josh Allen.
Steven A. Smith didn't hate the ranking from Snoop and had the same at No. 1 and No. 2. He did say he would keep Allen as his third and followed that up by adding he had a soft spot for Joe Burrow as the fourth-best.
MORE: C.J. Stroud gives Drake Maye encouraging pep talk following Texans' win in Week 6
Smith kept praising Burrow for getting into the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship in back-to-back seasons. When he said they lost to the Rams and then lost to the Chiefs, Snoop responding brilliantly with "you keep saying lost."
To be fair, Snoop did coach Stroud in middle school, so he might have a soft spot of his own. But that doesn't mean he's wrong.
Stroud is off to an impressive start this year with 1,577 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four picks. He's completed 68.3 percent of his attempts, a stark improvement on the 63.9 percent he had as a rookie. More importantly, he led his team to a 5-1 start and was far more impressive than Allen when the two played in Week 5.