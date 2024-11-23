How to watch Texans vs. Titans in NFL Week 12 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans (7-4) host the struggling Tennessee Titans (2-8) in Week 12.
Houston is looking for their second win in a row after knocking off the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 11. Now, they look for their fourth win in the AFC South, and their first against Tennessee.
READ MORE: Texans beat the Cowboys so bad it made Dak Prescott cry after the game
Below is all the information you need to catch the action as the Texans take on the Titans.
Texans vs. Titans game details
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Titans on TV
After three consecutive games in prime time, the Texans once again have the early slot. They will be featured in the opening window on CBS. Those outside of the Houston and Nashville areas aren't likely to have it featured on their local stations, however.
Thankfully, there are always streaming options for the fans outside of the region.
How to stream Texans vs. Titans
Typicall, you can tune to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. This week, however, the Texans are going to be in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football. That means you can stream the game on Peacock.
You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.