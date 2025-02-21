NFL insider predicts Houston Texans as top regression candidate

The Houston Texans won 10 games in the past two seasons but were unable to get past the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

They hope to make that leap in 2025 and hope a change at offensive coordinator will help them do that. Out is Bobby Slowik, who will be replaced by Nick Caley — who worked with general manager Nick Caserio with the New England Patriots.

That move was well received but not everyone thinks it will be enough. Dan Graziano of ESPN falls into this category as he picked the Texans as his top regression candidate in 2025.

"The offensive coordinator change felt like a panic move that I found alarming, they probably can't count on the same kind of year from Joe Mixon, and the defense carried them for much of the season. It's tougher to sustain defensive team excellence year-over-year, so unless their offensive line and receiver corps get much better, this team could fade a little. (I just don't know who will catch them in their division!)" — Graziano, ESPN

Houston will have to prove they made the right decision but calling the decision to fire Slowik a "panic move" isn't accurate.

A true panic move would have been to fire him during the season — and there were calls for this to happen. Head coach DeMeco Ryans didn't give in to the demands and allowed Slowik to work through the slump.

The problem is that he never got out of it. That's why Ryans, who took the time to evaluate the season before making a move, elected to move on from someone he considers a good friend.

Graziano is correct that the Texans need to improve on the offensive line and at wide receiver. It's also accurate to say this is the best team in the AFC South and the other three aren't close to catching them.

Having said all of that, this front office and coaching staff deserve the benefit of the doubt. That's why it's tough seeing them regressing — even if they don't get past Round 2.

