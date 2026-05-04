NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein praises Texans for finally finding 'an identity'

The Houston Texans have had one of the most productive offseasons in franchise history.

Between attacking free agency for help along the offensive line, parting ways with several pieces from this past season and drafting potential defensive stalwarts early on in the NFL draft, general manager Nick Caserio has answered the bell when it came to urgently overhauling the roster in response to last season's disastrous finish. Most notably, the offense has undergone the biggest transformation to date.

In fact, the implications of the changes from this offseason carry historical weight. As in, the roster management plan implemented by Caserio and co. has been the most focused and intentional for the club since Caserio's now famous 2023 draft class, which included quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive linemen Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson and wide receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein expressed as much on the The Mina Kimes Show podcast, when he went into detail on the personnel upgrades and what they mean for the 'identity' of the offense.

Texans finally have an 'offensive identity' according to Lance Zierlein

Giving some analysis on Houston's offseason decisions in the personnel department, Zierlein started his prognosis by comparing head coach DeMeco Ryans' quick work with the defense with the early dysfunction of the offense.

“For the first time, the Houston Texans, in my opinion, this off-season, finally are figuring out an identity on offense. It was very easy for DeMeco Ryans to figure out his identity and what it was supposed to look like on defense, but on offense, it's been just mismatched parts, and they don't, they haven't. And they, they got rid of one coordinator after two years, and then Nick Caley, people felt like he was on the, the rocks, and C.J. Stroud's been up and down, and it's like just a, just an, an amalgamation of just players that didn't have any flow or continuity or cohesion.



To Zierlein's point, the Texans; offense over the last three years hasn't been able to hold a candle to the meteoric rise of its defensive counterpart. For reference, here's how the two have stacked up since Ryans' hire in 2023 (including the pre-Ryans year of 2022):



Side of the ball 2022 2023 2024 2025 Defense 30th-overall 14th-overall 5th-overall 1st-overall Offense 31st-overall 12th-overall 22nd-overall 18th-overall

He then he changed course and began praising the efforts of Caserio in finally cobbling together the semblance of a cohesive offensive vision (finally) this offseason.

"And then they went and got Braden Smith, and they got Wyatt Teller. They got *butt-kickers is what they got, and very good run blockers. And then they got David Montgomery, who's a hammerhead, and then you went out got probably the toughest offensive lineman in the draft. So, I like the way Nick Caserio said, 'No, this is who we're gonna be.'" (*changed for print)

For the first time in the C.J. Stroud era, fans and local media as one feel as though the Texans have made a concerted effort to effectively address the shortcomings of the offensive side of the ball. Not only that, but to do so with a unified focus in mind for how they'd like to attack NFL defenses every single Sunday. Tough offensive line play, an aggressive rushing attack, timely aerial strikes and an emphasis on controlling time of possession.

Instead of spurts of offensive competency, Houston looks equipped to finally establish a consistent rhythm of proficiency, all centered around running the football and just being the most physical unit in every game they play.

It took awhile for the plan to finally come together, but better late than never.