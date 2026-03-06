The seemingly inevitable has happened.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have officially made the decision to cut two-time Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon. The move saves the team roughly $8 million in cap space.

Between a lost season in 2025 due to a mystery foot injury, age, financial constraints and a recent trade for Detroit Lions rusher David Montgomery, the decision to part ways with the former 1,000-yard ball carrier was seen as a certainty by local fans and media.

With the decks now cleared, the Texans have a current depth chart that features Montgomery, second-year player Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks.

