Texans do the inevitable, cut ties with 2x Pro-Bowler ahead of free agency

The Texans and RB Joe Mixon are parting ways after only two seasons.
ByClayton Anderson|
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The seemingly inevitable has happened.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have officially made the decision to cut two-time Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon. The move saves the team roughly $8 million in cap space.

Between a lost season in 2025 due to a mystery foot injury, age, financial constraints and a recent trade for Detroit Lions rusher David Montgomery, the decision to part ways with the former 1,000-yard ball carrier was seen as a certainty by local fans and media.

With the decks now cleared, the Texans have a current depth chart that features Montgomery, second-year player Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks.

More information is soon to follow.

