The Houston Texans finally landed who many considered their “white whale” of free agency today.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Texans and three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller have come to terms on a two-year, $23 million max contract (base salary of $16 million).

It’s a huge signing, as Houston has been in the market for upgrades across the offensive line for the entirety of free agency thus far. Teller has specifically been a reported target of interest, as he brings a wealth of experience and quality line play across his nine years in the league to a position of extreme need for the club.

With Teller now in the fold, the organization can now fully turn their attention to scouting additional talent for next month’s NFL Draft.

One can fully expect the Texans to continue adding more names to the offensive line room next month, even with Teller’s arrival.

More news on Teller’s impact in Houston is soon to come.