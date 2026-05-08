NFL Analyst Jason McCourty believes C.J. Stroud is under a ton of pressure

It seems like everyone in the NFL stratosphere has had something to say when it's come to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Owners Cal and Hannah McNair, head coach DeMeco Ryans, general manager Nick Caserio, various teammates, sports talk radio stations, podcasters, sports writers, random guys in a barbershop somewhere (probably) and even yours truly has commented once or twice on the fourth-year quarterback and former 2023 second-overall draft pick.

You can now add a 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl winner in retired defensive back-turned-analyst Jason McCourty to the list as one of the most recent voices in the Stroud conversation. In an episode of ESPN's NFL Live yesterday, McCourty shared his thoughts on the premium position that Stroud finds himself in without a new contract heading into the 2026 season.

When specifically asked about the pressure on Stroud, McCourty expounded with:

"There's a ton of pressure on C.J. Stroud. One, the contract Two? To be able to just rebound from what he did in the playoffs this past season. I think if you're C.J. Stroud, you like the fact that you don't have a contract offer in front of you, because I don't want to negotiate coming off of the two games that he played in the playoffs. I want an opportunity, to your point, five new offensive linemen. This is a chance, with a brand new running back in David Montgomery, to go in there and set the tone for this offense. Now, for C.J. Stroud, you're setting yourself up for success. Going into a season healthy with an opportunity to prove that you're one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."

McCourty's examination also included a focus on offensive coordinator Nick Caley and the surrounding coaching staff modifications that were made in hopes of getting the best out of Stroud and the offense. As such, one can understand why the perception now exists that Stroud has been put in the best position of his entire Texans tenure to help catapult this team to heights never seen before in franchise history.

Texans have overhauled the offense for C.J. Stroud this offseason

For those who haven't been following the team's transactions this offseason, here's a list of everything Houston has done to update the offensive personnel (not including undrafted free agents):

Offensive line

Traded tackle/guard Tytus Howard (Cleveland Browns)

Traded guard/center Juice Scruggs (Detroit Lions)

Re-signed tackle Trent Brown

Re-signed guard Ed Ingram

Signed tackle Braden Smith

Signed guard/center Evan Brown

Signed guard Wyatt Teller

Drafted Keylan Rutledge at 26th-overall (first round)

Drafted Febechi Nwaiwu at 106th-overall (fourth round)

Skill position players

Cut running back Joe Mixon

Traded for David Montgomery

Extended tight end Dalton Schultz

Signed tight end Foster Moreau

Drafted tight end Marlin Klein at 59th-overall (second round)

Planning for return of both wide receiver Tank Dell and tight end Brevin Jordan from major injuries

Coaching staff

Fired tight ends coach James Moreland, hire James Ferentz as replacement

Parted ways with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, elevated Jerry Schuplinski as replacement

In total, that's a minimum of 16 different transactions and/or adjustments completed across several different units of the organization, all in hopes of unlocking Stroud and the offense in a way that hasn't been seen since the now-legendary 2023 season.

The organization believes that Stroud can take them to greater levels, which is why they made the moves to begin with. Now, with a better infrastructure and more experience in the offense, Stroud and co. have a better chance than ever before to shatter history in Houston.