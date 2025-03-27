As the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft ticks down, the Houston Texans find themselves facing a pivotal decision with the 25th pick. One name that could electrify their roster is Texas' standout wide receiver, Matthew Golden.

While it remains uncertain whether this local talent will slip into the Texans’ grasp, head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio seized the opportunity to evaluate Golden's impressive skills firsthand at the Texas Pro Day.

Here are some things that Golden did to catch their eyes.

Blazing Speed:

For those who may not be familiar, Golden truly impressed observers at the NFL combine with an astonishing 4.29-second 40-yard dash, showcasing his exceptional speed and athleticism. This remarkable performance didn't just stand out in Indianapolis; it also translated seamlessly to the Pro Day event in Austin on Tuesday (March 25), where he continued to demonstrate his blazing quickness and agility on the field.

Route Running:

In a surprising twist, in his draft combine and prospect profile, NFL.com pointed out a notable weakness in Golden's game—his route running. They claimed that his routes could come off as "too nonchalant and unfocused." Fast forward to his Pro Day, and he clearly took that feedback to heart.

Now, across the sports landscape, analysts are raving about Golden's refined route-running prowess, often describing it as “crisp.” This means he’s not just fast; he’s precise, ensuring he’s always in the right spot when the quarterback needs him. His exceptional speed, combined with the ability to execute impeccably accurate routes, is driving his draft stock sky-high.

His Hands:

According to various sources, Golden dropped either one or four passes during his 2024 campaign. Regardless of the exact number, it's clear that when the ball hits his hands, he typically secures it. The Dallas Cowboys, who are also eyeing Golden, noted that he garnered plenty of "Oohs" and "Aahs" from the crowd after each of his repetitions at his Pro Day. Despite having phenomenal hands, he dropped a deep ball that went straight through his fingers in the end zone. Overall, he still impressed scouts.

As I mentioned earlier, it’s uncertain if Texas’ speedster will be available for his hometown team at the 25th pick. However, it is clear that the Texans organization is interested in Matthew Golden. We’ll see what happens on draft day, which begins on Thursday, April 25, in Green Bay.