Lewis Bond's strong camp may force the Texans to rethink their wide receiver plans

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Lewis Bond has been turning heads with his performance at training camp over the last week.

After the sixth-round draft pick out of Boston College came into camp considered by many as a longshot to make the final 53-man roster in 2026, his playmaking against various Houston defenders may force the Texans' coaching staff to reevaluate any offensive plans they might've had that didn't originally involve Bond. In fact, former Carolina Panthers wide receiving-great Steve Smith Sr. gave a ringing endorsement of Bond's potential at the NFL level on his 89 Show alongside Bleacher Report NFL Insider James Palmer.

On Bond, Smith glowingly stated,

"His football IQ is pretty advanced for a rookie. I wouldn't be surprised if Bond goes out there and wiggles his way into the fourth or fifth wide receiver man."

With an endorsement like that, Bond should be seen as a more-than-viable option to get significant reps with quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense once the regular season kicks off.

Lewis Bond is a real threat to be a viable wide receiver for the Houston Texans in 2026

Leaving Boston College as the school's all-time leader in receptions with 213 -- including setting the all-time single-season receptions record with 88 in his final season -- Bond already landed in Houston with some level of expectation to show his value early. Additionally, his connection to former Houston Texans head coach and offensive play caller Bill O'Brien is another feather in his cap, as O'Brien and current offensive coordinator Nick Caley are both seen as users of their own variations of the Erhardt-Perkins Offense.

With those advantages for Bond in mind, he still had a steep hill to climb in terms of having a legitimate shot at taking a roser spot away from more proven options in front of him. Names like Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, Jaylin Noel and even Justin Watson all currently occupy the wide receiver room as competition for Bond. Even if Bond has had a strong camp thus far, he'll have to really dominate the rest of the way in this regular season ramp-up period to prove to the team that taking a chance on the rookie would be the best path forward.

Fortunately for him, reports out of camp suggest that a continued elevation for the Chicago-native is more-than feasible to believe. For myself, I'll be buying all the stock in Bond that I can find, because I firmly think that Bond has all the tools to make the final 53-man roster definitively. Now, he just has to keep proving it.