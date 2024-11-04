Texans PFF grades from Week 9 show Joe Mixon currently carrying the entire team
By Randy Gurzi
Week 9 didn't go as planned for the Houston Texans. Featured on the first of three consecutive prime-time games, they traveled to East Rutherford to play the New York Jets on Halloween night.
The Thursday Night Football showdown resulted in a 21-13 loss, dropping the Texans to 6-3 on the season. They were fortunate enough to remain two games ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, but that doesn't take the sting away from the loss.
Looking back at the game, it was clear to see that one player did more than any others on the team to try and keep them from defeat. PFF released their Week 9 grades and Joe Mixon finished first on the Texans' roster with a score of 90.0. That was 12.5 points from their second-place finisher, Laremy Tunsil.
- RB Joe Mixon – 90.0
- OT Laremy Tunsil – 77.5
- WR Tank Dell – 77.1
- RB J.J. Taylor – 77.0
- LB Henry To’oTo’o – 74.0
Mixon had 106 yards and a touchdown. That marked four games in a row over the 100-yard mark for Mixon. He's done that now in four of five games that he's played for Houston, the only exception being Week 2 when he was injured after nine attempts.
Interestingly enough, the offense had four of the top five players, including J.J. Taylor, who was recently brought up from the practice squad to back up Mixon.
More Texans News:
Tank Dell also made it into the top five after recording his first 100-yard game of the season. On defense, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o led the way with a 74.0. Safety Jalen Pitre was the No. 2 defender, and No. 6 overall, with a grade of 72.7.
Houston will attempt to put this one behind them with a Sunday Night Football game in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.