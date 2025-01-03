3 Houston Texans to watch against Tennessee Titans in Week 18

The Houston Texans are facing off against the Tennessee Titans in their season-finale this week, and a game that could mean a lot in the final standings.

Texans fans should see a new face suit up this week, as we get our first look at recently acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson before the postseason, along with starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who’s returning from suspension.

The Texans are loading up just before the postseason. And they’ll rely on both players a lot as we approach the playoffs. So, who are three Texans that we need to watch this week?

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson

The Texans may need Diontae Johnson to have a big impact right off the bat. In his first game since coming over from the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson could see the ball early and often against a Titans defense that has played surprisingly well this season.

Houston's passing offense has taken a bit of a hit after losing a few players to injuries. Fox Sports has the unit ranked 19th in the league, however, a strong performance against a division rival should increase their ranking before the postseason.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr

Despite what their record shows, it’s not all bad in Tennessee. One of the lone bright spots on offense has been Calvin Ridley. He’s totaled 941 yards and four touchdowns on 61 receptions this season, and it’ll be Derek Stingley’s job to make sure he doesn’t have an impact on this game.

Stingley is having a great season, totaling five interceptions to go along with 18 passes defended. Ridley seems to have an impact no matter who he has at quarterback, and it’s shown this season with multiple different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. The Titans will be playing both quarterbacks, Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, on Sunday to get one last evaluation on them before the off-season.

Defensive Lineman Denico Autry

Denico Autry has been quiet for a good portion of the season, only totaling three sacks and six hits to the quarterback in 10 games. The Texans have been able to find production even without Autry having the best season, but now would be the perfect time to get him rolling.

Against his former team and right before the playoffs, this “revenge” matchup could end up being his best game of the season. The Texans need to find a way to take away the good from Tennessee’s offense, that being Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. Autry can help take away both of those and take advantage of a weak Titans offensive line.

