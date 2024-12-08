Jaguars defender shows support for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair
By Randy Gurzi
Despite playing in a game outside the spotlight in Week 13, the Houston Texans were the center of attention in the NFL. Unfortunately, it wasn't for a good reason.
Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair drew all eyes to him when he delivered a late hit on Trevor Lawrence, sending the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback out of the game with a head injury. A brawl ensued and there were multiple ejections.
Al-Shaair was not only kicked out of the game but was suspended for three games. In addition to the suspension, Al-Shaair has been destroyed by those who cover the league and throughout various social media platforms.
READ MORE: Checking on 3 former Houston Texans and how they're looking in 2024
Some of the most disturbing comments have revolved around Al-Shaair's Muslim faith. Those attacks bothered Arik Armstead, a former teammate of Al-Shaair's. Armstead has spoken up for the linebacker, who he called a "great friend." He also said Lawrence is a great person and he wants to show support for both.
“To see the ridicule and (Al-Shaair) being ostracized the way he is and the remarks people are making about him is also terrible. I feel like I can support my great teammate Trevor and I can also support a friend in a rough situation when people are being racist towards him and a lot of hateful things are being said about him.”
Armstead, who was on the same defense as Al-Shaair when they played for the San Fransico 49ers, added that is was a bang-bang play that he wishes the linebacker could take back.
Al-Shaair appealed the three-game suspension but it was upheld by arbitrator Ramon Foster. That means the linebacker will miss three of the final four games of the season. He will be able to return for the Week 18 finale against the Tennessee Titans.