How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 13 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
Coming off a loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend, the Houston Texans are hopeful to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with their Week 4 showdown coming down to the final seconds. C.J. Stroud hit Dare Ogunbowale on a one-yard touchdown pass to win 24-20.
READ MORE: 3 bold predictions Week 13: Texans offense has field day against Jaguars
A win here would set the Texans up nicely heading into a late bye in Week 14. Here's all the information you need to catch the action and see if they can improve to 8-5 on the year.
Texans vs. Jaguars game details
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Location: EverBank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars on TV
This weekend, the Texans will be on FOX but it's not going to be easy to catch them unless you live in the Houston or Jacksonville area. Most of the nation will see the Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Thankfully, there are always streaming options for the fans outside of the region.
How to stream Texans vs. Jaguars
Typicall, you can tune to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. This week, however, the Texans are going to be in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football. That means you can stream the game on Peacock.
You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.