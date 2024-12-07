Checking on 3 former Houston Texans and how they're looking in 2024
The Houston Texans went through a mini-rebuild this past off-season. To bring in players like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, they let some of their own walk. Players like Noah Brown and Maliek Collins, who played a role in their 2023 success were sent off to their respective teams.
So, how are they doing now with their new teams? Let’s take a look at some of the ex-Texans players that found success with the team.
Running back Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary, originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, signed with the Texans in 2023 and spent one season with the team. He totaled 898 yards and four touchdowns while making 10 starts.
Singletary took over the starting role from Dameon Pierce and was pivotal in the success of the Texans' ground game. After the season, the Texans let Singletary enter free agency where he signed with the New York Giants, and Houston acquired Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Singletary hasn’t had quite the success with New York as he’s been accustomed to with his previous teams. So far this season, he’s rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 87 attempts. Singletary signed for three years and could be playing in his final games as a Giant if they look to rebuild.
Wide receiver Noah Brown
Noah Brown spent one year in Houston after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Brown was a reliable target for CJ Stroud, who hauled in 33 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns. After a semi-successful season with Houston, he re-signed with the team to a one-year deal to add him to a crowded receiver room.
After spending the summer with the team, Brown was part of the team's roster cuts and later signed with the Washington Commanders practice squad. Brown continues to find success with every team he goes to, totaling 453 yards and one touchdown on 35 receptions. At the time of his release, Brown didn’t fit into a crowded Texans’ offense, but after several key injuries, the Texans are missing a vertical threat right now.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
Sheldon Rankins may have been the most underrated player on the Texans’ 2023 defense. Totaling six sacks, nine tackles for loss, 37 tackles, and one forced fumble, it seemed like Rankins would be a player they look to keep into 2024 and beyond. However, general manager Nick Caserio decided not to bring him back and allowed him to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals.
After a successful stint in Houston, Rankins’ first season in Cincinnati has been plagued with injuries, only playing in seven games to date. Rankins play may have priced himself out of Houston, but their run defense surely is missing Rankins this year.