J.J. Watt destroys Titans fan who tried trash talking Texans legend

The Houston Texans secured their 10th win of the season, finishing 10-7 for the second year in a row. This weekend, they knocked off the Tennessee Titans, getting some revenge for a Week 12 loss to their divisional rivals.

Tennessee is more than just an AFC South foe, however. They're the franchise that left the city of Houston in 1997. They became the Tennessee Oilers for a couple of seasons, eventually changing their name to the Titans in 1999.

Houston was without a franchise until 2002 when the Texans were introduced to the NFL. Unlike the Cleveland Browns, who kept their history when their original franchise became the Baltimore Ravens, Houston didn't keep anything related to the Oilers.

That's why the Titans were able to host their rivals in Week 18 wearing the old-school Oilers uniforms. While they're outstanding jerseys, it felt like a dig wearing them against Houston. That led to former Texans superstar J.J. Watt talking some trash while commenting on the game.

Not everyone enjoyed Watt's take with one fan calling him out on X (formerly known as Twitter). Watt had no problem going back after the fan, reminding him of the record when the Titans wore the throwbacks against Houston.

You’re 0-2 while wearing them against the Texans. I would beg to differ that makes you the loser… https://t.co/ttKHe7x1Kr — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 5, 2025

Watt wasn't alone in the trash talking either. The team's social media account decided to make fun of the lack of oil in Tennessee — which makes it odd for them to wear an Oilers helmet.

found the oiL in tennessee pic.twitter.com/ZnOLkdjnfi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2025

They then "fixed" the logo for them by changing the oil rig logo to an "L." To make sure the Titans knew about this, they quote-tweeted their original post with the logo.

Watt spent 10 years in Houston and was one of the first superstars the new franchise had. He secured three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and had 101 sacks for the Texans.

