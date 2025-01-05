Houston Texans 2025 opponents: Every home and away game next season

The regular season has come to an end in the NFL but it's not the end of the road for the Houston Texans, who will hope to continue their journey for the next few weeks in the playoffs. With the regular season wrapping up though, the Texans officially know who will be on their schedule in 2025.

Every year, the Texans play from their own division on the road and at home. The rest of the schedule shakes out like this: They face an entire division from the AFC and NFC, both of which rotate every year and then whoever finishes in the same place in their respective divisions as the Texans in the other two AFC divisions and a rotating NFC division.

For 2025, those rotating divisions are the AFC West and NFC West. Since the Texans won the AFC South in 2024, they'll play the winners of the AFC East, AFC North, and NFC South, which is the random NFC division for next year.

Texans 2025 home opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Some unique opponents coming to NRG Stadium are the Cardinals, 49ers, and Buccaneers, none of which will be easy games for the Texans. The Niners might have had a hangover following their overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII but they're a well-coached team with a talented roster and that fan base travels well.

Texans 2025 away opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

If you're wanting to catch the Texans on the road in 2025, you'll have two chances to catch the good guys play in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (assuming one of those isn't flexed into an international game). Texans fans can also consider traveling to Seattle to see the team play the Seahawks.

By finishing first in the AFC South, the Texans have to play the Bills and the Ravens again. While they took care of business against Buffalo in 2024, that was before the Texans had started to crumble and before the Bills kicked things into high gear. The Texans-Ravens game did not go well but hopefully, the Texans can put up a better fight next year, even if the game is on the road.

The fact of the matter is that now that the Texans are back in front of the AFC South, they'll be playing tough schedules every year. They need to respond accordingly and show that they belong in this position.