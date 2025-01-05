Week 18 instant reactions: Texans go into playoffs on a high note

The Houston Texans closed their season on a high note, handing the Tennessee Titans a 23-14 loss in Nashville. There was a sense of revenge after the Titans knocked them off in Week 12 — and then had the nerve to wear the Oilers uniforms while facing Houston.

Houston finishes 10-7 for the second year in a row but more importantly, they have some confidence with the playoffs coming up.

Heading into the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans said they hadn't played well enough. The Texans dropped their past two games, including a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This week, their starters answered his challenge with an 11-play drive covering 69 yards. C.J. Stroud was 6-of-6 for 50 yards, and hit Nico Collins for a touchdown from two-yards out.

The defense responded with a three-and-out and Ryans decided he saw enough to begin resting players. Both Stroud and Joe Mixon went to the sidelines as Davis Mills and Dameon Pierce replaced them.

Pierce made the most of his opportunity, ripping off a 92-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a 13-0 lead (Kai'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point).

The game stalled for a while after that but Derek Barnett broke it wide open in the fourth quarter when he picked up a loose ball and ran it back for a 36-yard touchdown, making it a 23-6 lead

Tennessee scored one more touchdown (and a two-point conversion), on an impressive deep ball but the Texans still held on for the win. Up next is the postseason where they will play either the Chargers or the Steelers.

